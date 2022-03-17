JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 749.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 498,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after acquiring an additional 439,824 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,339,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,924,000 after acquiring an additional 125,760 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,868,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93.

