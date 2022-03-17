JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Target Price to €12.70

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.62.
NYSE ING opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86.
ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
