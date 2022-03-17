JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Price Target to €32.50

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($36.26) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $31.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

