JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,350 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,350 ($56.57) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DGE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.03) to GBX 4,800 ($62.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.31) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.32) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,091.43 ($53.20).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,670 ($47.72) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,668.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,703.06. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($53.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £84.97 billion and a PE ratio of 28.20.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($47.66) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,191,482.44). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

