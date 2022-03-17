JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 220

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 220 ($2.86) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.73) price objective on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 255.75 ($3.33).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 175.16 ($2.28) on Monday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 142.04 ($1.85) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 190.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

