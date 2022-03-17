JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.40 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Citigroup lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

