JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($10.40) price target on the stock.

MGGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.75) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.40) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.04).

Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 760 ($9.88) on Monday. Meggitt has a 12-month low of GBX 392.40 ($5.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.00). The company has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 747.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 752.50.

In other news, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.78), for a total value of £505,855.36 ($657,809.31). Also, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.82), for a total transaction of £65,647.25 ($85,367.04). Insiders bought 887 shares of company stock valued at $389,955 in the last three months.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

