K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:KBRLF remained flat at $$26.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $32.19.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on K-Bro Linen (KBRLF)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.