K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KBRLF remained flat at $$26.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

