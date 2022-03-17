Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.02 Million

Brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) to report sales of $35.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.23 million and the lowest is $31.33 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $23.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $158.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.76 million to $184.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $202.43 million, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $267.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.
Shares of KPTI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. 2,102,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $521.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $14.73.
In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 582,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 476,928 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,536 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 314,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).
