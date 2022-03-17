Katapult Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Katapult by 30.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Katapult by 227.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Katapult by 547.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPLT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,492. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31. Katapult has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Katapult will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Katapult (Get Rating)

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

