KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $6.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. KBR’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 23.4% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 81.8% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 556,378 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 128,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

KBR traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,726. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53. KBR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

