KE (NYSE:BEKE) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEKE. Barclays cut their price objective on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded KE from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Get KE alerts:

NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.89 on Monday. KE has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,856,000 after purchasing an additional 755,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KE by 1,656.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after buying an additional 20,719,482 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after buying an additional 13,126,220 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KE by 77.3% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About KE (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.