KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 14%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $12.81. 1,355,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 14,354,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Get KE alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -1.23.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 261.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 342.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.