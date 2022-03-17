KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “
Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in KemPharm by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KemPharm by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KemPharm by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KemPharm (Get Rating)
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
