Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 39.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 77,097 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 64.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,379 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 267,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

KW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

KW stock remained flat at $$23.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 583,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,827. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.