Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €800.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €800.00 ($879.12) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €813.00 ($893.41) target price on Kering in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($846.15) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($989.01) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €799.00 ($878.02).

EPA KER opened at €588.00 ($646.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €639.63 and a 200-day moving average of €660.08. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

