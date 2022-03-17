Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of KEQU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.74. 4,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.04.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

