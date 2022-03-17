Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 55,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 431,210 shares.The stock last traded at $14.87 and had previously closed at $14.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $730.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

