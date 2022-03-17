KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 1,489 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after purchasing an additional 318,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $73.34 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

