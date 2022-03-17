KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $9.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.60. 1,424,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,995. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.35 and a 200 day moving average of $300.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

