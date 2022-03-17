KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after purchasing an additional 557,059 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,605,000 after purchasing an additional 298,540 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,591,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.45. 44,821,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,179,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

