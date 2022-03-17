Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.