KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $219,000.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIO opened at $14.04 on Thursday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.