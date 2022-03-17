Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Shares Down 2.1%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.95 and last traded at $55.08. Approximately 12,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,511,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,312,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

