Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOTMY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.39. 37,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,009. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.