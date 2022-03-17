Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOTMY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.39. 37,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,009. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koito Manufacturing (KOTMY)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.