Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.13.

A number of research firms have commented on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE PHG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.39. 2,379,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,329. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after buying an additional 3,303,565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 217,161 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,861,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after buying an additional 230,102 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

