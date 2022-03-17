Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.13.
A number of research firms have commented on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
NYSE PHG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.39. 2,379,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,329. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after buying an additional 3,303,565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 217,161 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,861,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after buying an additional 230,102 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
