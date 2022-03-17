Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.67 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,216. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,075,000 after purchasing an additional 306,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $4,878,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

