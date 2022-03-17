Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.80.

LIFZF stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

