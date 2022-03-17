LABS Group Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $595,176.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00046194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.65 or 0.06860391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,855.09 or 1.00113325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041310 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

