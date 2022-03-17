Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Lamar Advertising has decreased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lamar Advertising has a payout ratio of 84.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $111.91 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $89.51 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 910,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,447,000 after purchasing an additional 341,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,374 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

