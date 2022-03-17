Lattice Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.18.

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,378. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.39 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

