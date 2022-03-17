Lattice Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,200 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.95.

PATH traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,142,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $747,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,105,106 in the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

