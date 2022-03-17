Lattice Capital Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.39. The company had a trading volume of 673,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,281. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.07.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,373 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.