LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.36 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $958.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.27.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

