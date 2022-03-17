LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of LGI Homes worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $123.10. The stock had a trading volume of 262,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,508. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average is $140.36. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

