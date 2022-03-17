Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $13.30

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $13.76. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 41,832 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.59.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

