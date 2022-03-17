LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $9.69. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 54,871 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LFST. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

