LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Price Up 6%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 4,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 927,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.
LFST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after buying an additional 1,114,037 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,583,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.
About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
