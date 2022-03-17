Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Update

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Linde by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $304.53 on Thursday. Linde has a twelve month low of $264.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

