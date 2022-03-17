Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

LYG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,677,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,989,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.75) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

