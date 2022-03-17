Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Reduced by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.
In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.