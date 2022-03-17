Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.61. Logitech International reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,570,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,003,000 after acquiring an additional 183,583 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,386,000 after acquiring an additional 183,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

LOGI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.35. 644,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,043. Logitech International has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.93.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

