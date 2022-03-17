Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Up 33.0% in February

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $69.59 on Thursday. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LZAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.50.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

