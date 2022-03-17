Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Insider Erik T. Engelson Purchases 30,000 Shares

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) insider Erik T. Engelson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LHDX opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.56. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,551,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 164,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 59,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 225,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Lucira Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.