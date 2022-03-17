Luis Borgen Sells 46,270 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EBC opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 106,617.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 270,313 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Eastern Bankshares (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

