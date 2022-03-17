Luke M. Scrivanich Sells 6,690 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.