Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $437.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $305.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.47. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

