Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.28 million, a P/E ratio of -736.00 and a beta of 1.12. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

