Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

LUNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $235.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -736.00 and a beta of 1.12. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.