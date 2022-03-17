Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 86,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 50,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$111.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.67.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

