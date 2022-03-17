Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 86,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 50,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$111.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.67.
About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)
